Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Baldwin is hosting a food drive to stock the Baldwin Food Pantry.
Through Dec. 31, visitors can bring in one non-perishable food item and receive $1 off a swim (regularly priced $6). If visitors bring in five non-perishable food items, they can receive $5 off a swim pass (regularly priced $50).
Swim hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
