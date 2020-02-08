Claire Frankiewicz of Hammond has earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2019 semester at Edgewood College. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
About Edgewood College
Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master's degrees in business, education and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice. For more information about Edgewood College, please visit www.edgewood.edu, or call Ed Taylor in Marketing & Strategic Communications at 608-663-2333.
