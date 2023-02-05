Citizens State Bank is excited to congratulate Tom VanPelt on his retirement and to welcome Shawn Tyler who has been named President and Chief Executive Officer.
Tom spent 44 years in the banking industry and joined CSB in 2008 as a Senior Vice President. He was very active in the community and exemplified the bank’s core values of integrity, customer focus, team focus and agility and took over as CEO in 2011. He led by example – always being present for customers, staff, and the community. “It’s been a wonderful experience leading the team of financial professionals at CSB over the past 12 years. I’m looking forward to remaining on CSB’s board of directors and having the opportunity to support Shawn Tyler as he takes on the role of President & CEO,” said VanPelt.
Shawn joined CSB in 2008 as the Vice President of Credit Administration and grew in his career to become Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer and now President and CEO. Prior to joining CSB, he was a Vice President of Risk Management. Shawn is very strong leader, community-minded and takes a customer-first approach in all that he does. Tyler states, “I’m honored to lead such a wonderful organization with a rich history focused on the community and customers we serve. We have a wonderful team at Citizens State Bank and I’m very excited for our future!”
Citizens State Bank has been serving businesses and individuals throughout the St. Croix Valley area for over 100 years with branches in five locations including Hudson, Roberts, Woodville, Elmwood, and Menomonie. To learn more, visit www.csbnet.net.
