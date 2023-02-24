Legal sales of cigarettes have plummeted in recent years, meaning Wisconsin state government is receiving much less in revenue from cigarette taxes. The decline in smoking likely provides net benefits to the state overall, however, including better health for its residents and lower Medicaid costs.

In 2022, just under 193 million packs of cigarettes were legally sold in Wisconsin, figures from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) show. That represents fewer than half of the total packs sold legally in 2001, which were just under 420 million.

