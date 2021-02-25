Post worship coffee gatherings and church dinners are a thing of the past for many churches, at least for now. The COVID-19 pandemic thrust changes into almost every aspect of life, including churches who some might say run like well-oiled machines based on tradition. So what do you do when you have to temporarily throw tradition out the window?
A survey by the Pew Research Center in 2020 found more than 90% of regular churchgoers in the United States saying their churches had closed their doors to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with the vast majority saying that worship services had moved entirely online.
Parking lot services, radio worships and every other pew in-person gatherings showed churches have learned to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic and Ash Wednesday was no exception.
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and for some, fasting. It falls on the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. As it is the first day of Lent, many begin Ash Wednesday by marking a Lenten calendar and making a Lenten sacrifice that they will not partake of until the arrival of Eastertide. This year Easter will be observed April 4.
Ash Wednesday derives its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants to either the words “Repent, and believe in the Gospel” or the dictum “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Pastor Paul Backstrom of Baldwin’s Gethsemane Lutheran Church said, “We had several different options for folks to participate in Ash Wednesday services. We offered drive up ashes and communion prior to and after the service. For the actual service, we had a social distanced in person service and at the same time we streamed the service on Facebook. Afterwards we posted the service on our YouTube channel.”
The pastor used a Q-tip to apply ashes and for communion, they continue to use self-contained communion kits. “We did all of this so that people could worship in the way they felt the safest. Our goal is to give people as many options as possible so that they can worship in whatever method they feel the safest doing,” said Backstrom.
Currently Gethsemane is live streaming their in person services. They are also uploading our services to our YouTube channel as well as placing it on the local cable network.
Pastor John Hanson of Baldwin’s Peace Lutheran said for Ash Wednesday, the church did a “drive by” Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion at 5 p.m. and then indoor service at 6:30 which live streamed on Facebook and on YouTube.
Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville hosted in house services on Ash Wednesday at 11 am and 7 pm. They were also on Facebook Live. They offered the in house as they have members that still attend in person. As far as worship goes, Zion has an in house service on Sundays at 9 am with their Connect Service at 10:15 am, which are also on Facebook.
