(Editor's Note: Christian Reformed Church officials asked for this statement to be in the paper and online in response to the story on the charges.)
"Regrettably, the Baldwin Bulletin didn't contact our church before publishing the article "Former Baldwin Youth Pastor Arraigned on Sexual Assault Charges." We don't refute any information in the official criminal complaint, which formed the basis of last week's article. However, the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church would like to provide additional context for our community.
The Baldwin Christian Reformed Church leadership was aware of the allegations and charges filed against a former youth leader in the community youth group. This youth leader was not part of the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church. However, the victim and her family are connected with our church. Our church leadership has been involved from the day the abuse allegations surfaced, cooperated with authorities, and supported the victim and her family.
The community youth group emerged as a collaboration between the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church, First Reformed Church, and The Village Church around 2010. It met primarily at the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church and our former pastor, Rev. Anson Veenstra, helped lead the group. However, the oversight and decision making were shared by all three churches and their pastors.
When the allegations of sexual misconduct initially surfaced, the pastors of the three collaborating churches reported the misconduct to local police. The community youth group sent letters to the students and parents to inform them of allegations involving a leader and student. Due to both this particular situation and other factors, including each of the three pastors leaving their respective congregations, the community youth group collaboration has since dissolved.
The Baldwin Christian Reformed Church grieves that anyone who participated in the community youth group may have experienced harm. We are hopeful for a fair process that brings justice, peace, and healing to those affected, and we stand ready to support survivors in their journey toward healing.
Of note, the Baldwin Christian Reformed Church has had a Child Protection Policy in place since 1999. We have, as required by our denomination, a Safe Church representative with access to denominational resources and training. Since 2019, volunteers working with youth receive regular background checks and child safety training.
