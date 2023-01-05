Family Friendly Workplaces announced last month Christian Community Homes and Services (CCHS) has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates CCHS’ commitment to their employees and families.
Family Friendly Workplaces announced last month Christian Community Homes and Services (CCHS) has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification demonstrates CCHS’ commitment to their employees and families.
“We are thrilled to be certified,” said Pamela Klingfus, CEO. “We are proud to support our team of dedicated professionals who provide high-quality care to our residents every day.”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of CCHS’ human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, CCHS can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
“We are excited to welcome CCHS to the family,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “They are the first retirement and assisted living facility to become a Certified Employer, we hope others in the sector recognize and follow their example.”
As part of their certification, CCHS committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley (FRCSCV) through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. FRCSCV’s mission is to strengthen children, families and communities through education, resources, and support. The organization offers a continuum of evidence-based parent education and family support services for universal and high needs populations.
St. Croix County, and western Wisconsin, face a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
If you have questions about Family Friendly Workplaces and their Certification Program, please reach out on their website, www.familyfriendlyworkplaces.org.
CONTRIBUTED
From left to right: Jennifer Jones, Cheyenne Carlson, Analis Rechtzigel and Agnes Ring (all from Family Resource Center), Pamela Klingfus (CEO of CCHS), and Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. Klingfus presented Ring with a donation to the Family Resource Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.