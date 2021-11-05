Former Amery fire chief and Polk County jailer Darryl Christensen wants his sentence modified.
Christensen, sentenced after pleading guilty February 2016 to 30 years of initial confinement and 30 years of extended supervision for five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, filed a motion in Polk County Circuit Court Sept. 2.
The four-page motion was accompanied by character letters from 18 people about Christensen.
The motion recaps Christensen’s attorney at the time and prosecutors presented a joint sentence recommendation of 8.5 years of initial confinement and an undetermined amount of extended supervision.
Judge Eugene Harrington, who presided over the case, said “Given the gravity of the offense, peculiar harm that’s done to the defendants, peculiar and persistent pattern of behavior by the Defendant, the Court does not believe eight-and-a-half years of confinement is appropriate. I am absolutely convinced that given the totality of all of these circumstances, the prolonged nature of this crime, crimes, the duration, the frequency, the susceptibility of the victims, the impact to all the victims that eight-and-a-half years severely under-depreciates the gravity of this course of behavior.”
The motion alleges Harrington “gave little to no consideration of the required sentencing factors under Gallion, other than the seriousness of the offense. The Court was also required to consider the rehabilitative needs of the defendant, need to protect the public and deterrence to others.”
The motion calls Christensen’s sentence “unduly harsh and excessive as an erroneous exercise of discretion.” It questions whether the Court (Harrington) looked at the presentence investigation report (PSI) or considered it when making its determination on sentencing.
Christensen’s attorney states the PSI report had a static 99R analysis, used to determine the defendant’s risk to society. The agent who did the test was not qualified to do so, according to the motion, but found Christensen was not a risk to society.
A test, conducted by Dr. LaToya Williams entitled Psychosexual Evaluation which includes among other items a “certified” Static-99R analysis, was recently completed and is part of the motion. Christensen’s attorney has requested the evaluation be sealed.
At sentencing in 2016, Christensen’s sister, Vicki Vangsness and Pastor Michael Milward presented character letters. Christensen alleges he was unaware that he could seek additional letters, which is why Vagnsness and 17 others submitted character letters with the motion.
Letters are included from: Marjean (Christensen) Rowan, Anthony Rendle, Arlen Peterson, Douglas Schoen, Karen Pederson, Gerald Blaine, Sharon Balts, Linda Jurisch, Michael Karuschak, Jr., Edward White, Trent Christensen, Lane Christenson, Russel Booth, Jerry Fletcher, Maple Christensen, Joel Fehlhaber and Deshon Perry.
Harrington heard and denied Christensen’s first appeal in 2019. In his ruling, Harrington noted the maximum sentence was 40 years and up to $100,000 for each of the five counts.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals denied Christensen’s appeal for post-conviction relief in December of 2020.
The motion will be heard November 18 by Judge Angeline E. Winton. Winton replaces Harrington, who has retired from the bench. Winton has agreed to seal the psychosexual evaluation.
