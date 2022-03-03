Christensen denied sentence modification

It was a new judge, same result for Darryl Christensen as he sought to have his prison sentence modified.
Judge Angeline E. Winton of Washburn County, who took over the case when Judge Eugene Harrington retired in 2019, denied Christensen’s motion Feb. 22.
“Ultimately, when this court reviews Judge Harrington’s sentence, this does come down to an ultimate determination of the seriousness of the offense and the protection of the public,” Winton said during her nearly half-hour decision.
Christensen was sentenced to 30 years of initial confinement and 30 years of extended supervision Feb. 1, 2016, after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff. Christensen admitted to having sexual intercourse with five female inmates while he was employed as a jailer by Polk County.
Christensen sought post-conviction relief in 2019. Harrington heard and denied Christensen’s first appeal in 2019. In his ruling, Harrington noted the maximum sentence was 40 years and up to $100,000 for each of the five counts.
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals denied Christensen’s appeal for post-conviction relief in December of 2020.
Christensen filed the current motion Sept 2, 2021.
Winton heard the motion in November, then rescheduled the hearing to Dec. 21. Winton noted she had reviewed the case file in depth.
Christensen’s motion extensively talked about what occurred at sentencing Feb. 1, 2016. Wilton summarized the motion “Court (Harrington) gave little to no consideration to the sentencing factors required under Gallion other than the seriousness of the offense. Christensen believes the sentence imposed by former Judge Eugene Harrington is unduly harsh and excessive and constitutes an erroneous exercise of discretion. Defense Attorney Nelson did not incorporate or seek a psychosexual evaluation of Christensen and did not provide additional character letters and other information.”
Winton noted there were many character letters submitted with the motion.
The State of Wisconsin opposed the motion as untimely, noting no new factors had been raised.
Winton summarized the law regarding appeals to modify a sentence. A defendant has 90 days to move to modify a sentence. The judge noted that time has passed.
Winton explained her examination of whether a new factor exists. Even though the time frame to modify the sentence has passed, Winton noted “(the) court has authority to modify sentence when it is unduly harsh or unconscionable.”
Reading from the transcripts, Winton noted Harrington did consider character, rehabilitative needs, and the need to protect the community.
“Ultimately, when this court reviews Judge Harrington’s sentence, this does come down to an ultimate determination of the seriousness of the offense and the protection of the public,” Winton said.
“The mere fact that the court may not have the voluminous amount of character letters, this court finds in this case is not a new factor,” Winton said.
“I don’t believe the ultimate issue of Mr. Christensen’s character in the community was at the heart of the determination at the time,” she said.
Harrington noted Christensen had engaged in victim blaming calling the victims’ names, calling one an “exhibitionist,” describing another as “raunchy” and that they had danced provocatively.
“In terms of the need to protect the public, Harrington began to discuss Christensen’s intelligence, and this really gets to where the court, I believe, analyzed this in the manner that Assistant Attorney General Kaiser did,” Winton said.
“The court analyzed this in terms of a power and control scenario whether or not Mr. Christensen was in his position in law enforcement or in another type of occupation, what the court indicated is Mr. Christensen’s intelligence, the careful manner in which he committed his crimes, concealing his actions, in this case from the view of the cameras,” Winton said.
“Talked about his predatory nature and the fact that he didn’t have to work in corrections to create a power imbalance in the future to victimize more people. Concluding: Darryl Christensen, merely because he is never going to be a jailer again given the behavior and the pattern of behavior we have seen here today in the context of this case, society needs to be protected from Mr. Christensen and his particularized predatory behavior,” Winton said.
“The court does not find anything remiss in terms of consideration of the Gallion factors in the court’s determination at the time of original sentencing. Nor frankly do I find that the sentence was unduly harsh or unconscionable give the considerations. I think there is something to be said about waiting to file until a new judge takes the bench so to speak, but regardless of that, I have gone back and reviewed Judge Harrington’s determination in this case and frankly I don’t find that the defendant has presented evidence showing to this court that the sentence although it was not what originally the state and the defendant had presented as a joint recommendation.,” Winton said.
“Court does not find that it is unduly harsh or unconscionable. I do find that Judge Harrington considered the appropriate factors. He put a considerable amount of time and ultimately, he determined that it would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense to adopt the joint recommendation of the parties. As noted, even though I am denying the defendant’s motion, I don’t believe there is any new factor for the court to consider. Court was aware as noted of Mr. Christensen’s good character and standing in the community and is likely aware of his rehabilitation since, but rehabilitation is not a new factor and at this point the court does not find that the lack of a preparation of a psychosexual evaluation at the time constitutes a new factor as well. So, for those reasons, at this time, the court is denying the defendant’s motion,” Winton concluded.
