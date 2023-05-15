Barron native Chris Kroeze will highlight the entertainment for the 72nd annual Syttende Mai, Woodville’s annual celebration, May 18-20.
Kroeze is schedule to perform 7 p.m., May 19 at the Syttende Mai Tent. According to his website, Kroeze got a guitar on his sixth birthday and hasn’t put it down since.
Kroeze gained notoriety in 2018 when he appeared on NBC’s hit TV show “The Voice”, making it all the way to the finals in a runner-up finish. He loves performing live as he’s averaged over 175 shows a year through 2019. He’s also developed a large military fan base as well, as in 2020 he held his 10th overseas tour. Tickets for the concert are available via Eventbrite.
The rest of the entertainment and festivities for the three days as follows:
THURSDAY, MAY 18
The celebration starts with the Stipes Show Carnival at 3 p.m., followed by the Community Appreciation Dinner at the Syttende Mai tent from 4-7 p.m. The American Legion will then hold a meat raffle at 7 p.m.
In addition, The GarageBar will hold a special Hometown Night Karaoke Challenge from 7-11 p.m. From approximately 8:30-9:30 p.m., 10-12 non-profit organizations will be given the opportunity to compete against one another for a share of cash prizes totaling at least $1,000. Each organization will have the chance to sing one song of their selection (either as solo artist or group) and three local judges will select the top three winners.
The Blackhawk Hockey Association will be holding a food stand over the three days with the food consisting of grilled bratwursts, hot dogs, coffee, water, and pop.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Over the next two days, guests could participate in the 1st annual Woodville Pub Crawl. Visitors are asked to stop at the Hilltop Bar and Grill, The GarageBar, the American Legion and the Lions Syttende Mai Tent and purchase a beverage there. Once that is done, a card will be stamped which will be entered in a drawing for prizes. The drawing will be held at 4:30 p.m., May 20. The winner must be present at the drawing.
In addition to the Pub Crawl, garage sales will also be an all-day activity.
Festivities begin with a car cruise from 2-6 p.m., with the Classic Car Show from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street. The Lions Club will be cooking its World Famous Burgers from 3-10 p.m. at the Syttende Main Tent along with Woodville Royalty making root beer floats from 4-8 p.m.
The carnival starts at 3:30, followed by music by Bernie “The Rockman” Rock on Main Street at 4 p.m.
At 7 p.m., a softball tournament will be at Steven Park in addition to the Kroeze concert. The cover band “Stone Daisy Band” concludes the day at the GarageBar from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
All-day activities include the Pub Crawl, the Farmer’s Market at the Mall Parking Lot, and a Petting Zoo on Main Street.
Food stands consist of Norwegian Goodies at the Legion from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Harmony Hill 4-H serving pulled pork, nachos and soda by Citizens State Park and the Sons of Norway at the Lions Den.
The Uff da Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the second day of the softball tournament, starting at 9 a.m.
The Lions Club will be serving its World Famous Burgers from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. in the Syttende Main Tent. The Grand Parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m., with the Kiddie Tractor Pull and the carnival beginning afterwards.
At 5 p.m., comedian Trevor Anderson and friends will take the Syttende Mai stage. Tickets are available at Hilltop, The GarageBar, Woodville Bp, Nilssen’s, Jacobson’s and Pillar Bank.
“Blue Moon Drive” will follow Trevor Anderson at 8 p.m. At the same time, “PopROCKS!” takes the stage at The GarageBar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.