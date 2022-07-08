Maintenance crews from the St. Croix County Highway Department plan to chip seal US Highway 63 from WIS 29 East to I-94 on Tuesday, July 5.
During chip sealing operations, US 63 will be open to through traffic. The work will be completed using lane closures with flagging operations between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect travel delays and might want to consider using an alternate route.
Chip sealing both directions is expected to take one day. The schedule is dependent on weather and subject to change.
Chip seals consist of a layer of crushed stone placed on top of an application of liquid asphalt to reduce further deterioration of the pavement.
Loose stones will be on the highway temporarily during the initial cure of the asphalt. Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway to clear away loose stones.
Motorists are urged to drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent damage from any loose stone chips.
