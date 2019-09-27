Despite a warm start to the Fall season, Saturday September 28 marks the 14th annual Chili Fest on Main Street. All are welcome to attend and enjoy music, raffles, kids activities and all the Chili you can eat.
Like every year, local businesses are gearing up to make their top recipes in hopes of winning the Judges Choice, and People’s Choice awards for best chili at the event. Last year’s Judge’s Choice winner was the Baldwin Police Department, but competitor’s may be relieved to know that they will not be defending the title this year.
“Unfortunately, due to some planned vacations and weddings, we will not be having a booth this year.” Says Baldwin Police Chief Darren Krueger, “Officer Chad Gallmeier was the chili connoisseur and creator last year. His recipe has not been shared with any of us. Every year there are several people who make a very good chili. This year will be no different and anyone can take home the titles of judges and people's choice. We hope to be back to cooking chili next year for this fun event.”
As an added twist to the event, the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce is introducing a special raffle. Tickets are available for sale at Chili Fest and winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 p.m. for one of many great prizes including a 14K white gold pendant, $500 Gift to Certificate to Nilssen’s Food, One-year Fitness Center Membership to Western Wisconsin Health and more. Those interested can visit the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more details.
The 2019 Chili Fest is from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free for those attending and chili samples are $.50 cents each. Everyone can vote on their favorite booth for the People’s Choice award. There will also be a beer garden, live music from local band, Boondogle, wine tasting, local food vendors, meat raffle and more.
