Cherie Link, local business owner, has announced she will be running for the Wisconsin State Senate 10th District in November 2020.
“As a current business owner, foster care provider, and proud mother of two kids who are attending UW schools, I bring diverse, first-hand knowledge to the many issues facing Western Wisconsin families and businesses.”
“As a small business owner and growing up in a family-owned business, I have experienced how the private sector is the lifeblood of our economy, the largest provider of jobs, and I understand the hard work and dedication it takes to have a successful business. I will advocate for pro-growth tax policies to achieve economic success while working to provide relief to all taxpayers.
Along with my husband, Brett, our family firmly believes in helping others which is emphasized by being active in our church, volunteering for countless organizations, and providing a loving and safe home for kids through foster care. The drug epidemic and mental health issues are growing all over our district and state, and we need to find solutions, not just talk about the problems. Unfortunately, we have a broken system from the county, judicial, and legislative levels that create policies and make decisions that only perpetuates wasteful spending, and too often, poor results.”
“The success of our district and state is dependent on providing good, affordable education for our children, to prepare them for successful careers, while also creating a viable workforce for our prospering economy. With a child at UW River Falls and UW Stout and many of their friends attending WITC and CVTC, I am committed to addressing the growing work skills gap and limited workforce in our trades.”
“With a long history of service to the community, I would be honored to serve the great citizens of the 10th Senate District in Madison. I can be contacted at CherieLink.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.