The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the expansion of Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at your Library. The program provides library cardholders the opportunity to check out day passes to state parks, forests and recreation areas.

Starting Monday, May 1, more than 160 libraries across Wisconsin will make nearly 6,300 day passes available. The passes are valid for free single day admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required.

