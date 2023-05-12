Starting Monday, May 1, more than 160 libraries across Wisconsin will make nearly 6,300 day passes available. The passes are valid for free single day admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required.
The initial program offered 1,000 day passes to 20 libraries across Wisconsin.
“We had a great response to our pilot program over the winter, and we are confident this summer and fall opportunity will be just as successful,” said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management Bureau Director. “Through this program, Wisconsinites will be able to visit our state park properties this summer without the barrier of a fee. Come explore Wisconsin’s special outside places this summer!”
Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library is a collaborative effort between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The cost of day passes at 84 libraries was underwritten by the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, a grant from the C.D. Besadny Fund of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and two Green Tier businesses.
Additionally, libraries could purchase day passes, and 62 libraries purchased 3,865 passes for their patrons to utilize. Along with the day pass, the cardholder can pick up a variety of DNR materials.
