Comedian Charlie Berens will be headlining Syttende Mai entertainment during the village’s annual celebration May 12-14.
Berens, an Emmy-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author and known for hosting “The Manitowoc Minute”, will perform to sold-out shows 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. May 14 at the Syttende Mai tent. Berens is a Wisconsin native who has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News and more.
Other events to help celebrate Woodville’s 150th year include the grand parade, coronation, community appreciation dinner and Woodville trivia.
A schedule of events for the three days is as follows:
May 12
Festivities begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting for McMillan Park along with a Kubb Demonstration. The carnival from Stipe Shows commence at 3 p.m. From 4-7 p.m. is the Citizens State Bank Community Appreciation Dinner in the Syttende Mai tent. In addition, there will be a kids costume contest and Woodville trivia. At 6 p.m., at the Lions Den is Aryln Colby, speaker on trains. The entertainment concludes with a meat raffle at the Legion Post 301.
All day events include a troll hunt and photo scavenger hunt.
May 13
The troll and photo scavenger hunt continue all day long with garage sales.
The carnival starts at 3:30 p.m. with the Lions’ World-Famous Hamburgers and Root Beer Floats from Woodville Royalty, starting at 4 p.m. in the Syttende Mai tent.
Main Street entertainment starts with the car show and music by Bernie “The Rockman” Rock at 4 p.m. The evening entertainment is the softball tournament at Steven Park and music by “Stone Daisy” at 8 p.m. in the Syttende Mai tent.
May 14
All day entertainment are sesquicentennial book and T-shirt sales on Main Street along with a farmer’s market and craft sale in the mall parking lot and petting zoo on Main Street.
The Uff Da run starts at 8 a.m., with the softball tournament continuing an hour later.
The Lion’s World-Famous Hamburgers at Syttende Mai tent return at 11 a.m. with the Grand Parade at 12 p.m.
Following the Grand Parade is the Kiddie Tractor Pull on Main Street and the carnival.
The group “Crabgrass” performs at Art Best Amphitheater, beginning at 1:30 p.m., with the Queen’s Coronation at Viking Middle School, commencing at 2:30 p.m. The group “Blue Moon Drive” wraps up the entertainment at 8 p.m., in the Syttende Mai tent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.