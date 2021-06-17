USDA Rural Development will now be the financer for Baldwin’s new sewer plant; a public hearing/meeting June 9 sealed the deal.
Village Engineer Eric Henningsgard gave a quick overview of the project. He said the current plant was outdated and in order to keep up with phosphorus level requirements, the WDNR had required upgrades.
“To upgrade capacity as the village grows and to meet phosphorus requirements, we needed a new plant,” he said.
The village was planning on funding it through the DNR Clean Water Fund loan, which also came with a grant for phosphorus.
Henningsgard said, “We bid the project in March and the project came back about two million higher than we estimated. We estimated about 13M and the bids came back about 15M. The very next day, we called Rural Development to see if they were interested in funding the project and fast forward two months and just last week Rural Development agreed to 14 and half million dollar loan and a $3,575,000 grant to help fund the project.”
Later in the meeting the Village Board voted to formally make the financing switch from DNR to Rural Development.
Pre-Construction on the new plant, which will be located directly to the North of the current plant, off of County Road J, started this week.
