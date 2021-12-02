Baldwin’s Main Street will be busy with activity Saturday for the 32nd annual Horse Parade and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, sponsored by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce.
The schedule of events as of Nov. 29 is as follows:
-- 9:30-11:30 a.m., children will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the First Bank of Baldwin lobby courtesy of Suzanne Wynveen Photography.
-- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., will be Letters to Santa on Main Street with treats and beverages provided by Nilssen’s Foods and Baldwin Perk. Holiday music will be provided by Dave DeVille Entertainment and in addition, there will be wagon rides on Main Street sponsored by the First Bank of Baldwin and the Chamber.
-- At 1 p.m., the horse parade starts on Main Street.
