Has your family farm or home had continuous family ownership for 100 years or more? You could be eligible to be recognized as a Century Farm/Home or Sesquicentennial Farm/Home at this year’s Pierce County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair if it has.
The farm or home (in whole or part) must have been in continuous family ownership. Title of the Century or Sesquicentennial property today must reside in a blood relative of the original owner, or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous. An abstract of title is the best evidence of continuous family ownership.
Farms or homes with 100 or 150 years of continuous ownership through the year 2022 will be recognized at a special breakfast program during the Wisconsin State Fair and then again at the Pierce County Fair Sunday, Aug. 14. The Pierce County Fair has recognized many Pierce County Century and Sesquicentennial Farmers in the past.
An application for the Century or Sesquicentennial Farm or Home recognition can be obtained by contacting the Pierce County Fair office at 715-273-6874, april.daniels@co.pierce.wi.us or by visiting the Fair website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php. Don’t wait; the application deadline is March 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.