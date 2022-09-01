The St. Croix Central School District welcomed over new 40 staff members for the 2022-23 year, which started Aug. 31. Nine are new teachers for the elementary, four at the middle, 10 at the high school and two for the virtual academy. Profiles of the new teaches are as follows:
Karah Dadez
Dadez is the new elementary music teacher. She is replacing Melanie Neumann, who moved to the high school. Dadez was previously the elementary music teacher in Augusta and a private piano teacher.
“I am really excited to get back to this area of Wisconsin and be closer to my family,” she said. “I am also looking forward to being a part of such a supportive team of educators.”
Casey DePauw
DePauw worked at the Cedarburg School District where she was the Speech Language Pathologist and Transitions Coordinator. At Central, she will be the elementary speech language pathologist. She earned degrees from Eastern Michigan University and Emerson College.
Haley Hartmann
Hartmann will be an ELL teacher. She earned a degree in elementary education with a minor in teaching English as another language at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“I’m excited to join St. Croix Central, everyone has already been so kind and welcoming to me,” she said.
Carissa Hemb
The new elementary psychologist, Hemb earned her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders and psychology from UW-Stevens Point and Master’s Degree in Education from UW-La Crosse.
“I am excited to begin my first year of my career journey within the SCC District,” she said. “I have a passion for working with children and can’t wait to get to know the wonderful students that comprise SCC.”
Stacy Johnson
Johnson comes to SCC with 20 years experience, including 10 years as a third-grade teacher in Hudson and 10 as a second-grade teacher in Woodbury. At Central, she will be a fourth-grade teacher.
“My kids and myself, could not be more excited to be joining the SCC family,” she said. “This community is something that my husband was lucky enough to grow up in, and now our children will get to experience this as well.”
Olivia Korson
Korson comes to Central after working three years as an elementary special education at Locust Lane in Eau Claire. It’s a position she will be working at SCC.
“I am very excited to join SCC,” she said. “I have already connected with so many great people and I can tell it’s going to be a great fit for me.”
Emma Murphy
Murphy is a new kindergarten teacher. The Stillwater native played college softball at St. Cloud State University while on scholarship, where she earned her degree in elementary education.
“I was surrounded by a family of five that grew up in athletics and outdoor activities,” she said.
Crystal Nolte
Nolte is another new fourth grade teacher. She spent the last 16 years working in New Richmond where she was a first grade and fourth grade teacher there.
“I’m excited to join the Panther family and start a new adventure helping children build exceptional character, knowledge and skills to be successful and follow their dreams,” she concluded.
Taylore Ogren
Ogren worked at the Kasson-Mantorville (Minnesota) School District for the last eight years, where she was a kindergarten teacher the first year and first grade teacher the last seven. At Central, she will go back to being a kindergarten teacher.
“I am so excited to be joining the SCC district,” the UW-River Falls alum said. “When we were on the search for new jobs it became clear to us right away that this is where we wanted to be.”
Robert Beese
Beese is the new middle school STEM teacher. He comes from the Eau Claire School District where he was a tech ed teacher/department chair for the last 11 years.
“I applied and accepted the position here at SCC, because I have heard great things about the district and the STEM specialist opening was exactly what I was looking for,” he said. “I look forward to growing with the district and program.”
Christina Fern-Denzer
Fern-Denzer comes to SCC after spending the last nine years at Baldwin-Woodville where she was a seventh-grade language arts teacher and forensics coach. Prior to that, she was a Menomonie High School English/Speech/Theatre teacher and forensics coach for 11 years. She will be an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Central.
“I am so elated to be part of the Panther family,” she said. “SCC is incredibly welcoming and supportive. I look forward to growing and being challenged as an educator.”
Kristi Schmidt
Schmidt is the new math interventionist. She previously taught middle school math in Virginia Beach and Plymouth, Minn., and most recently in Wayzata, Minn.
“I’m really excited to join the school community,” she said.
Sara Turner
Turner is the new Middle School Behavioral Interventionist and Spanish teacher. She brings a diverse background to Central which includes being a primary counselor at Northwest Passages, a Bilingual Probation and Parole agent in Milwaukee, a Spanish teacher and cross country coach in the Blair-Taylor, Prairie Farm and Somerset school districts.
“I’m excited to join the team at SCC schools,” she said. “I plan to do my best to continue to learn and add to my current teaching and counseling knowledge and use those skills to make a positive impact on those around me.”
Matthew Bailey
Bailey is the new Special Education teacher at the high school and varsity boys basketball coach. He has worked previously as a teacher in Austin, Texas for 12 years and the past year in Stewartville, Minn.
“I could not be more excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started and begin building relationships with staff, students and families of SCC.”
Michael Becker
Becker was hired to be the high school psychologist. He previously worked as a substitute teacher and special education paraprofessional in Ripon.
“I accepted this position because of the wonderful reputation of the district and the unmatched community,” he said.
Erin Fagin
The new high school counselor, she earned her bachelor’s degree at UW-River Falls and master’s degree in K-12 counseling from UW-Stout. Fagin previously worked in River Falls.
“I am so excited to help students grow and succeed throughout their high school careers,” she said.
Jessica Gillis
Gillis graduated this spring from UW-River Falls with her bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education, what she will be teaching at the high school level. The New Richmond native grew up on a dairy farm with her parents and three older brothers.
“I am very excited to join the St. Central School District and see what this new experience has to offer,” she said. “I am looking forward to growing in this community and as a teacher.’
Thomas Lengyel
Hired to teach high school science, Lengyel was a science teacher in New Richmond last year and in Campbellsport the previous nine years. “SCC looks like a great place to teach Science,” he said.
Brook Reyzer
The new high school agriculture teacher, she earned her Bachelor of Science in sociology along with her Master of Science in agricultural education from UW-River Falls. “I chose this position because of the tremendous community support and the exciting future the school holds,” she said.
Amy Stevens
Stevens comes from the Somerset School District, where she was its Elementary Art teacher for 22 years. She will be the high school art teacher at St. Croix Central. “I am not a big school kind of teacher,” she said. “I absolutely love the small-town, close-knit community atmosphere, which I grew to love in Somerset. I am super excited to be a Panther.”
Roseanne Voelker
A SCC alum, Voelker returns as a high school math teacher. Voelker previously taught at Ellsworth. “I’m very excited to start,” she said.
Jacob Vosters
An eighth-grade social studies teacher at Sparta, Vosters will be a high school social studies teacher. He earned his degrees from UW-La Crosse, including his master’s in education.
“I look forward to getting involved in the community in multiple ways,” he said. “Go Panthers!”
Lance Westberg
After spending three years as a basketball coach in New York, Westberg is back in Wisconsin, teaching high school math. He previously worked four years as a math teacher at River Falls.
“I’m glad to be back in Wisconsin and looking forward to working with the students and staff at SCC,” he said.
Tatum Hall
The new head volleyball coach, Hall will also be a science teacher for the virtual academy. Hall comes from the Lak Park-Audubon School District in Minnesota.
Amy Van Grinsven
Van Grinsven comes from the Oshkosh School District where she was a school psychologist. She will be the psychologist for the virtual school.
“I am so excited to be joining SCC,” she said. “I can’t wait to get to know students, staff and families.”
Additional new staff members include Zac Anderson and Charlie Kimball as technology support technicians, Lee Sarnstrom as a bus driver, Cole Tappe as a high school English intern, Luanne O’Connell as a high school cook, Tanner Haffner as a high school housekeeper, Alecia Gagnon as a high school paraprofessional/cook, Harmony Kobilka and Emily Kenall as special education paraprofessionals.
