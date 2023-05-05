The drizzly Arbor Day afternoon of April 28 didn’t stop a dedicated group from planting trees in Woodville’s Southside Park. Since January, the Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club has accepted monetary donations on behalf of the Village of Woodville to purchase trees for the parks. The impetus for this is the threat of the Emerald Ash Borer which kills ash trees. Southside Park has 18 ash trees so planting replacement trees now makes sense.
Local groups and businesses (His ‘n Her Hair Fashions, Home and Country Realty, Citizen’s State Bank, Lone Pine 4-H, Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club), and individuals (Karen Bonnstetter, Mary and Mark Saunders, Debby Walters) contributed towards the purchase of trees. This first Arbor Day event resulted in seven trees added to Southside Park. To add to the park’s diversity, a variety of native trees were planted: a serviceberry, two red maples, two bur oaks, a river birch, and a St. Croix Elm. The elm is interesting since it is a clone of an elm that survived Dutch Elm Disease which was introduced to the Midwest in the 1960s. The hope is that the clones will restore elms in landscapes. Bare root trees were planted because they are much cheaper and easier to plant.
The planting team was made up representatives from various organizations: the Woodville Home School group, Lone Pine 4-H, Zion Lutheran Church Youth Group, and Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club. Everyone ended up wet and dirty, but the mission was accomplished, and the rain watered the trees in well.
Many thanks to everyone who contributed in some way to this event. Ideally, additional trees will be added to the Village’s public spaces again next year. The garden club continues to accept donations for this project and has set up a separate account for this. Donations can be sent to: Botany Belles and Beaus, 404 Walnut Dr., Woodville, WI 54028.
