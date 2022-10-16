The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for Forest Products Week, Oct. 16-22, 2022. The week celebrates the more than 61,000 men and women in Wisconsin who work in the forest products industry while considering how forest products make life better.

“The forest products industry positively impacts our everyday lives,” said Collin Buntrock, DNR Forest Products team leader. “Everything from lumber to build houses, furniture, and pallets to paper, heating fuel and chewing gum. It all started in the forest.” These are just a few examples of the thousands of forest products people interact with daily.

