The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for Forest Products Week, Oct. 16-22, 2022. The week celebrates the more than 61,000 men and women in Wisconsin who work in the forest products industry while considering how forest products make life better.
“The forest products industry positively impacts our everyday lives,” said Collin Buntrock, DNR Forest Products team leader. “Everything from lumber to build houses, furniture, and pallets to paper, heating fuel and chewing gum. It all started in the forest.” These are just a few examples of the thousands of forest products people interact with daily.
As climate change continues to stand front and center in the minds of scientists, forests and the forest products industry provide many benefits in combatting change – forests store carbon offsetting greenhouse gas emissions. Even after trees have been harvested and turned into forest products, they retain the carbon they stored while living.
In addition to the products and ecosystem services provided by the forest products industry, this sector greatly impacts the state’s economy.
“The forest products industry contributes $24.4 billion in goods and services and provides $6.9 billion in value-added output,” notes Buntrock. “On top of the monetary contribution to the state’s economy, the industry accounts for 3.6% of state employment and represents almost 11.4% of total manufacturing jobs. In 31 counties, the forest products industry is one of the top ten employers. Every 100 jobs in the forest products industry sector support an additional 123 jobs in the other sectors of the economy.”
Sustainable forestry is key to ensuring the economic, social, and ecological benefits of the forest products industry. By managing sustainability, forest products remain a renewable resource benefiting future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.