The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate the outdoors this winter at any of the several candlelight events happening across Wisconsin. These events kick off on Jan. 7, 2023 and are scheduled at different locations through Feb. 25, 2023.

"Winter candlelight events are some of the most popular activities at Wisconsin state parks, forests and trails," said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management director. "Many events have become a long-standing tradition at some of our properties, with hundreds or even thousands of attendees.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.