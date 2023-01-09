The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate the outdoors this winter at any of the several candlelight events happening across Wisconsin. These events kick off on Jan. 7, 2023 and are scheduled at different locations through Feb. 25, 2023.
"Winter candlelight events are some of the most popular activities at Wisconsin state parks, forests and trails," said Steve Schmelzer, Parks and Recreation Management director. "Many events have become a long-standing tradition at some of our properties, with hundreds or even thousands of attendees.”
These free-to-low cost events typically begin around sunset and offer a variety of ways to enjoy the winter scenery after dark, including hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Many will include activities such as bonfires, hot chocolate, cider and other refreshments available for sale or by donation, and some will have open warming shelters.
Share your candlelight adventures using the hashtag #OutWiGo on social media.
Those who would like to participate by hiking or snowshoeing do not need to have any experience. These events offer no-commitment opportunities for first-timers and can help build connections with other outdoor enthusiasts, those you can learn from, during the time of year when many people stay indoors.
Although the amount of gear needed varies, warm clothing with layers is recommended for all events. Trekking poles are optional. A headlamp or flashlight are recommended. Some properties may have other equipment, such as snowshoes or an outdoor track chair, available to rent – check with the property to see what is available and to make reservations.
“Candlelight activities are a great way to see the parks in a different light. This year, we encourage you to invite someone to come out to a candlelight event in 2023 if they’ve never been before or if neither of you has been before,” said Schmelzer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.