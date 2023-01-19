The annual caucus for the Baldwin Village Board resulted in all incumbents.
Which means Lance Van Damme was the only one nominated for Village President, while trustees Kristine Forbes, Amy Jurgens and Doug Newton were the ones nominated during last week’s monthly meeting.
The Spring Election is set for April 4.
Kwik Trip
Those in attendance got a look at site plans for the new Kwik Trip convenience store, located on the site of the old Baldwin Area Medical Center (now Western Wisconsin Health).
The building will face south, meaning there will be two entrances and exits on Curtis Street and off Franklin Street.
Scott Teigen, Kwik Trip Vice President Real Estate, stated the new store will be like the new River Falls store, located off Cemetery Road and near State Highway 65. A car wash will be attached on the north end of the building.
The location will also feature two diesel pumps in addition to five islands for regular gas.
Teigen stated the store is on Kwik Trip’s 2024 calendar to be built.
What was approved during the meeting was for the survey map to combine lots and conditional use permits to allow a gas station in a C-1 local zoning district.
EMS Building Funding
Funding for the EMS building was discussed with approval granted for the sale of bonds in the approximate amount of $5,210,000. Sean Lentz from Ehlers said a preliminary repayment schedule has been drawn up which has the Village paying off the building in 20 years. The Board will award bids for funding during its Feb. 8 meeting with the closing date on the loan being March 1.
Department Reports
EMS Chief Tom Boyer informed the Board they had 189 calls in December and over 1,860 for the year.
Police Chief Darren Krueger said the Department handled 1,864 cases in 2022 based off 5,063 calls. In addition, he said Zach Anderson started Jan. 3.
Other Action
The Board voted 6-1 to grant a cigarette/tobacco retail license application for Baldwin Vape and Tobacco, which will be located at 1080 10th Avenue. Village Administrator/Clerk Tracy Carlson informed the Board, the owners want to open sooner rather than later. Van Damme was the only one to vote no.
Approval was granted for a façade grant reimbursement to Parts City for $13,861.80.
Additional approval was granted in declaring the intent to levy special assessments for 2023 street projects: Curtis Street (12th Avenue to cul-de-sac), Newton Street (Hwy. 12 to 8th Ave.) and 8th Avenue (Newton Street to Curtis Street).
