Most. Rev. James P. Powers, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Superior, last month released the list of abusive clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor. The list of names is the result of three separate clergy file reviews, including one by a private independent security consulting firm, more than a year of meetings, multiple sessions with the Diocesan Review Board (lay people with various life experiences), and much prayer and discernment.
Bishop Powers sincerely acknowledges the sinful harms of the past, apologizes on behalf of the local Church, and prays for the healing of all victims-survivors and their affected families and friends.
“I wish we could go back in time and undo all of the hurt and pain, the sins of the past. But we cannot,” said Bishop Powers. “What we can do is learn from the past and do everything in our power to never repeat the abuse. I firmly believe that the Diocese of Superior is clearly on the right path in protecting our children.”
Victims of clergy abuse are strongly urged to report their abuse to local law enforcement and Kathy Drinkwine, Diocesan Coordinator of Assistance at(cell) 715-718-1110, (office) 715-394-0216, and (email) kdrinkwine@catholicdos.org.
The Diocese of Superior has 103 parishes and 14 Catholic schools and over 23,000 households. It encompasses the City of Superior and the Counties of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Lincoln, Oneida, Price, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn in northern Wisconsin. Its episcopal see (administrative center of operations) is Superior, and the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior is its mother church.
The list includes:
Theodore Ahrens, Thaddeus Augustyn, James Bartelme, Edward Beutner, Michael Charland, Donald Dummer, Thomas Ericksen, Ryan Erickson, August Hanchak, Richard Herrmann, Joseph Higgins, Irving Klister, James Kraker, John Leipert, Gerald Mahon, David Malsch, Lawrence Murphy, Alan Payne, John Regh, Robert Scobee, John Stremski, Timothy Svea and Louis Telegdy
Kraker’s timeframe and location of abuse was between 1988-1998 where he served as a pastor in Hammond and Merrill.
