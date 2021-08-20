Carr Creek to host music event Aug. 21

Carr Creek Ranch in Woodville will be holding a bluegrass and country gospel Aug. 21, starting at 1 p.m.
This event is open to all and at no cost to visitors.
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and potluck is available. Rough camping is also available, but no alcohol is. The event will be cancelled if it’s going to rain.
For more information, contact Marv and Sharon Utecht at 715-698-2148. Carr Creek is located at 1057 250th St., Woodville.
