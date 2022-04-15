Ready for new flooring? Look no further than Carpets Plus by Design in Woodville. One will find great selections of Color-tile carpet, ceramic tile, wood, and luxury vinyl planking (LVP). You’ll be astonished by the number of products and samples there.
Carpets Plus has been locally owned by Cathy Cook-Larson for 32 years. She and her team listen carefully and will help you select flooring that is perfect for your home or office at the best price for your budget.
Big box stores simply cannot offer this level of service.
Carpets Plus also assigns proven, experienced installers to ensure your project’s success. You can feel confident that your project will be done right from their door to your floor!
Over the years, the staff has seen flooring trends come and go. This, too, is helpful when guiding you on a flooring choice that is modern yet also stands the test of time. LVP is an example; it offers the perfect balance between affordability and durability.
SmartStrand with DuPont carpets are nothing short of a miracle in terms of upkeep but also the variety of loops, patterns, and textures. And porcelain and ceramic tile offer timeless beauty for entryways, backsplashes, and bathrooms.
It’s just plain smart to tap into a local store that offers advice, measurement appointments and free consultations. Here is what two customers have said about Carpets Plus by Design:
“Best quality and price around,” and “I’ve used Carpets Plus by Design a handful of times in the last year and will continue to refer them to friends, family and clients 100%.”
Call or email Carpets Plus by Design today at 715-698-2200 or carpetsplusbydesign@gmail.com.
