Many people in our community are busy preparing for the holiday season. Making final holiday preparations and looking forward to celebrating with family and friends. While we have been busy with everyday tasks, a mounting triple threat has been growing and introducing virus rates that we haven’t seen since the COVID-19 surge of December of 2021. Our lives have been close to back-to-normal with decreased COVID-19 numbers, when suddenly the tripledemic hit our region. The tripledemic is a trio of viruses that include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza (flu) and COVID-19.

Since mid-November many national news outlets have reported that several areas in our country are experiencing a rise in upper respiratory viruses. Children under the age of five are most vulnerable to these viruses. As a result, many children’s hospitals have no available beds or limited beds and thus, unable to treat the number of patients who need hospitalization. Northwestern Wisconsin is no exception to this crisis.  

