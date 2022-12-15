Hailee Marty (left), Certified Nursing Assistant and Sara Atteberry (right), Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. The pair have been assisting Dr. Sarah Aluning in caring for the increased number of pediatric patients WWH is seeing.
Hailee Marty (left), Certified Nursing Assistant and Sara Atteberry (right), Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. The pair have been assisting Dr. Sarah Aluning in caring for the increased number of pediatric patients WWH is seeing.
Many people in our community are busy preparing for the holiday season. Making final holiday preparations and looking forward to celebrating with family and friends. While we have been busy with everyday tasks, a mounting triple threat has been growing and introducing virus rates that we haven’t seen since the COVID-19 surge of December of 2021. Our lives have been close to back-to-normal with decreased COVID-19 numbers, when suddenly the tripledemic hit our region. The tripledemic is a trio of viruses that include Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza (flu) and COVID-19.
Since mid-November many national news outlets have reported that several areas in our country are experiencing a rise in upper respiratory viruses. Children under the age of five are most vulnerable to these viruses. As a result, many children’s hospitals have no available beds or limited beds and thus, unable to treat the number of patients who need hospitalization. Northwestern Wisconsin is no exception to this crisis.
Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) has seen significant increases in walk-in visits through our urgent care department, increased primary care appointments and more visits than usual through the emergency department. With patient numbers projected to spike higher through the holidays, WWH is prepared to treat the increased number of patients by opening more same day and urgent care appointments. WWH also has increased resources to care for patients who require hospitalization. We are committed to caring for you and will do everything we can to ensure you can remain in your community Hospital to receive the comprehensive care you need.
WWH Providers say the best protection against the tripledemic is being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza. Currently, there is not a vaccine to protect against RSV. Other good preventive measures include practicing good respiratory etiquette (cover you cough/sneeze) and wash your hands regularly with soap and water. Lastly, establish a primary care provider if you don’t have one. It will be faster and easier to receive care if you relate to a medical home.
WWH’s healthcare experts are here for you and all your healthcare needs. We are neighbors caring for neighbors and are working towards to same goal-health and wellness for all. If you are ill, there are treatments that can be provided for both influenza and COVID-19. These treatments will lessen the impact of your symptoms and shorten the duration of the virus. To schedule an appointment, or to have your questions answered, please call us at 715-684-1111.
From all of us at Western Wisconsin Health, we wish everyone a very healthy and happy Holiday season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.