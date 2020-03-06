Established last year, the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving was created with the some of the responsibilities in mind:
-- Supporting families providing care for their loved ones through respite services and other supports.
-- Assessing compensation and fringe benefits for caregivers including ways to make healthcare affordable for the caregiving workforce.
-- Developing a plan to implement recruitment and retention programs to expand the pool or providers.
State Senator Patty Schachtner, who sits on the Task Force with Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm invited area caregivers to a private roundtable discussion Feb. 26 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
The caregivers told stories of misery, despair and gloom.
Baldwin native Jamie Bark, whose wife has progressive Multiple Sclerosis and an 11-year-old daughter with Muscular Dystrophy.
“I would love respite to be an option, but that role can’t be filled,” he said between his wife and daughter’s needs.
The health strains have taken a toll on them financially and him physically. For example, his daughter needs to be turned and adjusted as many as 14 times per night.
“Self-care is so important,” he said, noting, he’s had to change his diet, he’s seen a counselor and he started running.
Furthermore, he stated, “I’ve given myself permission to be vulnerable, to be exposed; ask for help when we need it.”
Laura Neve, ADRC Director for Northwestern Wisconsin, explained she lost her mother to dementia in 2011 and felt responsibility for taking care of her, even though she lived over an hour away and was a single mother herself.
“I was the only girl and my father was getting frustrated with my mom who had no control,” Neve explained.
“As a caregiver, you hold a lot of things in,” she continued.
Judy Abel, who has a medical background, has been a caregiver for her husband, a former FFA teacher, for the last nine years due to his health issues. In addition, she’s also taken on responsibilities for her daughter, who was diagnosed with anxiety and fatigue.
“I have finally given myself permission to grieve,” she said.
Stan Hensley, who also grew up in Baldwin, explained he lost both his parents to Alzheimer’s 15 years ago and during those struggles, lost their family farm.
“I haven’t seen that much change since then,” Hensley said, on why he is still in this crusade.
Wanda Rimestad shared her story of being a caregiver for her husband Marty. Marty was a family physician in Amery for over 30 years before being diagnosed in 2014 with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy), a combination of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
“There’s no cure,” Wanda continued.
A caregiver comes twice a week, to give Wanda a break, but she is still the primary caregiver.
“We are blessed to live in a community that’s so caring and helpful,” Wanda said as she also taught in the Amery School District.
Wanda said the big goal for their family, including Marty and the caregiver, is to be in person as their youngest child graduates from UW-Madison in May.
Jan Reynolds worked in Senior Care for years until she had to retire to take care of her husband who was diagnosed with Dementia.
“It doesn’t prepare you,” she said.
She explained it reached a point that he couldn’t be left alone until he was placed in a Care Unit October.
“You start to lose yourself in the process as you are focusing on your loved ones,” she said. “Guilt settles in.”
Added Tara Murdzek, caregiver support coordinator for the St. Croix County ADRC: “It breaks my heart to see caregivers go through this…Self-care isn’t selfish.” Murdzek added there are resources out there for caregivers, but people don’t identify themselves as one.
Other common themes that arose from the discussion include Eau Claire and Dunn County losing caregivers and respite care opportunities because reimbursement is so low compared to Minnesota; the shortage of volunteers as many of those are retiring; and liability insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.