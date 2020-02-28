Greenfield Elementary students had an opportunity to look into their future last Friday afternoon.
The first ever Career Fair for students in grades 3-5 were held as students got the opportunity to ask questions to those in multiple fields of industry.
Counselor Melissa Eisen said a goal of was the chance for students to reflect for themselves on their interests and to see what's out there.
And opportunities were there.
Local businesses such as First Bank of Baldwin, Nilssen's, Western Wisconsin Health and Flagship Ford had booths on hand. Area colleges such as Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and St. Kate's had representatives on-site as well.
If that wasn't enough, students were also given the chance to stop in classrooms and hear what life was like from such fields as a registered nurse, Conservation biologist, vice president of Marketing, farmer, Military pilot and Director of Sports Medicine.
They could have even heard from a politician. State Senator Patty Schachtner addressed the entire third through fifth grades before residing in a classroom.
In her speech, she described sexing chickens "as one of the best jobs I've ever had."
"Not everyone's going to be in the Senate forever or be a Medical Examiner forever, but there's always going to be chickens," she said. She also challenged the students to listen to what the adults have to say so you can figure out what you want.
In the classroom, she described the political process, specifically pertaining to laws.
"Most laws are written because people had an idea," she said, illustrating the point of constituents calling their local representatives. She also asked students not to have their phones with them when they go to bed, because research is showing her and her fellow politicians, children aren't getting enough sleep.
If all those weren't enough, students furthermore had the opportunity to hear from a Judge.
In the room right next to Schachtner, St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham gave his background on why he picked the law as a field and the importance of education (problem-solving, reading and writing) in becoming a Lawyer and a Judge.
He also brought up his connections to Baldwin-Woodville as his daughter Megan Martinson is a Special Education teacher at Greenfield, and he has two grandchildren who are Greenfield students.
"All these connections were based off people in the building," Eisen said. "Friends, family, network connecting. It's been a really diverse, fun group."
It's safe to say adults had fun as well.
"This has been a nice change of pace," said Isabel Walters, who works for the Admissions Office at UW-Eau Claire. Walters said her purpose at this Fair is explaining what college is to the students. In response, she said students were impressed with the size of Eau Claire's buildings and the number of options one could study.
Eisen said the goal is to hold a Career Fair every three years.
