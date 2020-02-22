The Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin in Baldwin held its Silver and Gold Gala in December to raise funds for a Healing Garden for patients. The event included a dinner, entertainment and a silent auction. One of the items for the silent auction included a pair of climber cuff earrings from Kivotos Jewelry in Greece. Kivotos very generously also donated seven pairs of earrings for us to use as we would like. We decided to give them to our patients that are going through treatment or are in remission. Take a look at these beautiful ladies! Thank you to Kivotos (find them on Etsy) https://www.etsy.com/shop/KivotosJewelry?section_id=22073368 for such a generous gift for our amazing, beautiful patients! Mary and Leann are the first two recipients of the earrings.

