Beldenville Old Car Club Show
Traditionally held the fourth Sunday in July, the Beldenville Old Car Club Show announced on its Facebook page May 13, the 2020 edition will not be held.
“Without knowing when the Safer at Home order will be lifted and with the vast amount of uncertainty ahead, we decided this was the safest choice for everyone,” the post said.
The post was dated the afternoon of May 13. The Wisconsin Supreme Court voided the order later that night.
River Falls Days
Originally scheduled for July 9-12, River Falls Chamber Board of Directors voted May 18 to cancel the 2020 edition.
“It was a difficult decision to make but in the interest of the safety of our community, staff, and volunteers, it was the right thing to do,” according to the Facebook post.
Other factors included:
— Reduce sponsorship amounts as businesses have been negatively impacted
— Potential consumer fear to gather in large groups
— Potential difficulty recruiting volunteers because of safety concerns
— City staff still under social distancing and work from home protocols.
