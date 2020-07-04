Hammond Tractor Pull
The Hammond Lions Club announced June 29 due to the storms, the venue will not be operational for the annual July 4th Truck and Tractor Run What Ya Brung Pull.
“We apologize for any inconvenience or upset feelings this may cause. We will see you next year with a bigger, better pull,” the post said on Facebook.
The Lions Club added, Hammond Heartland Days, it is still on, however they will be working hand in hand with our county health officials and our village’s municipality to ensure it can go on and safely.
West Central Area Labor Council
The Greater West Central Area Labor Council announces the cancellation of the traditional community Labor Day Picnic, September 7. We cannot sponsor a celebration hosting 200 adults and children in the midst of the virus causing cancellations of many traditional celebrations.
This Labor Council has been contributing the monthly operating expenses to Feed My People Food Bank. FMP distributes food to 200+ hunger-relief programs in a 14-county service area, including those in the GWCALC jurisdiction where our members and families and neighbors live and work.
