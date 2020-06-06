Polk County Fair
Polk County Fair announced on its Facebook page May 29, the 2020 Polk County Fair, scheduled for July 30-Aug. 2 in St. Croix Falls, is being canceled.
“Planning the fair takes a huge investment of time, energy and money,” the post said. “The Fair Board tries extremely hard to ensure the safety of every person who comes to our grounds every year. But, the year the feasibility of keeping thousands of our friends and family safe, weighed heavily on us. The difficulties involved in social distancing, potential of only limited numbers allowed in the gate, and the liability involved, were just some of the challenges we faced.”
The post also said the fair has determined that any youth exhibitor who is enrolled in a project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Polk County Fair within the same project area.
The 2021 Polk County Fair is scheduled July 29-Aug. 1.
Wisconsin State Fair
The Wisconsin State Fair announced Thursday the 2020 Fair has been canceled for the first time in 75 years.
Organizers announced they were concerned about operating a massive event safely and economically during the coronavirus pandemic.
The State Fair has been canceled only five years — three of them during the Civil War — with the last cancellation in 1945 as troops were fighting in the Pacific. The event started in 1851 in Janesville when it drew 10,000 people to see the latest agriculture machinery and products. It has been held in West Allis since 1892.
This year's 11-day Wisconsin State Fair was scheduled for Aug. 6-16.
Northern Wisconsin State Fair
The 2020 edition will not happen. Organizers made the announcement on the Facebook page June 1.
“Due to the limitations placed on large public gatherings in terms of logistics, size, and first and foremost, the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, vendors, fair-goers, exhibitors and their families, we made the very difficult decision to postpone the 2020 NWSF previously slated for July 8-12,” the post said.
This will be the first time in its nearly 123-year history, the NWSF will not go on as planned.
The 2021 edition will be July 7-11 in Chippewa Falls.
