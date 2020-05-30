The St. Croix Valley Master Gardener Association (SCVMGA) announces the cancellation of the plant sale originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6. We appreciate the generosity of the Octagon House for hosting the sale at this location since 2008. Over the years, the plant sale has provided over $40,000 to community garden projects in St. Croix and Pierce counties through its Community Grant Program. SCVMGA thanks you for your support and we look forward to seeing you next year when the sale resumes.

