St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association meeting
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association’s next meeting for April 16 has been canceled for everyone’s safety. We are planning to post notes from State Bee Inspector, Dan Ziehli’s presentation on our Facebook and other social media sites. For now, we plan on meeting in May for our regular meeting unless we are required to take further COVID-19 precautions. Please check for updates for May 14.
Conservation Congress
The St. Croix County Wisconsin Conservation Congress for April 13 have been canceled. Online input will go live April 13 at 7 p.m. and will run until April 16 at 7 p.m. Please go to dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html for all the info on providing input and submitting resolutions.
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Chippewa Valley Technical College’s spring commencement has been postponed due to state and federal recommendations regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony will now be held in conjunction with the summer ceremony scheduled for Thursday, July 30.
A new date for the River Falls Campus commencement has not been finalized.
“We appreciate the significance of the commencement ceremony for our students and we look forward to celebrating with all of you when the time is right,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “This decision was made with the best interests our campus communities, students, staff and guests as a priority.”
No Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival
The Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival announced on its Facebook page last week, the 2020 event will not be held.
"Yes, we know the festival is months away," the post said. "However, with so much unknown, we are erring on the side of caution because nothing is more important to us than the safety and health of our community, volunteers and festival attendees."
The post also explains how the Festival affects the Ellsworth community.
"The Ellsworth Chamber relies on this event as its main fundraiser. The proceeds fund many community and business development programs. And local non-profits rely on the festival's volunteer program to fund their own community work. Our local business community will be impacted, too. The event had a $2.55 million economic impact to our region."
The Festival was scheduled for June 26-27.
