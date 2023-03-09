The St. Croix County Board, like all local, county, and state panels, will soon be faced with the decision on whether to continue funding American Rescue Plan Act positions with local taxes after outside funding goes away in 2024.
For the leaders of the county Health and Human Services Division, retaining the five ARPA-funded positions they now have in place beyond 2024 will most likely be supported.
How the full county board sees those positions, however, will determine their future.
In an ongoing effort to provide county supervisors and staff information about current programming, program effectiveness, and staffing structures, Shar Lopez, the county’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Director and Behavioral Health Administrator, provided an orientation session highlighting the efforts of the Behavioral Health Division, as well as the roles of those in ARPA-funded jobs.
Lopez’s presentation was made at the February meeting of the HHS Board.
“There are so many things that we provide under our behavioral health area,” Lopez said as she launched into the division’s staffing structure, some of the services that are available, and revenue sources.
In describing revenue sources for the division, Lopez said, “One of the things that makes behavioral health a little bit unique in the world of health and human services is we do have the ability to generate revenue. We have a lot of services that are billable to Medicaid and Medicare, third party insurance … and a contract with the Department of Corrections that pays for some of the services …”
Crisis-related staffing
Lopez said that Katie Robinson oversees Crisis-Related staffing. The staff she oversees includes Access/Emergency Services (5 FTE), Adult Protective Services (3 FTE), and 4 FTE ARPA staff who serve as case managers.
Lopez said the Access Team acts as a “funnel,” answering all calls of inquiry for services.
“The first point of contact [is the Access Team] … providing services for those as walk-ins, some in crisis, mobile services – the goal is to assist the person to find where they need to be … and connect them to the right people.”
Completing follow-up services is the Emergency Services team. “Anytime a crisis comes through … they do the follow up the next working day, calling the person who was in crisis. They might plan to keep the person in a home, they might be in the hospital …,” she said.
Emergency Services staff also coordinate court proceedings and services for mental health commitment, while also tracking mental health commitments.
Staff works to provide the least restrictive environment as possible for all clients.
ARPA
The ARPA positions will be funded fully through 2024, but the decision on how to fund them after the outside funding runs out was a point of discussion.
County Administrator Ken Witt, said, “We talked about those ARPA-funded positions – there are 5 (behavioral health) ARPA-funded positions that are covered through 2022, ’23, and ’24 … but that’s going to be a huge policy decision by the county board of what to do after ’24. They are in their trial period right now, so we’ll be gathering the data and being able to show what the statistics are … and then you’ll have to determine in 2025 whether we’re going to use our regular tax levy resources to cover those or not. I wanted to make sure I pointed it out, and something to be keeping an eye on.”
Health & Human Services Director Robert Rohret held a positive view about those working under ARPA funding.
“The intent all along was to find a way to sustain these positions if they are found to be effective in reducing some of these high costs kinds of placements that we are constantly funding … I think the data will show it … at the end of this period of ARPA funding that these positions have had a positive impact, not only on helping community members, but on reducing some of these other high-cost placements that we are currently paying for,” Rohret said.
Case managers, co-responders
The Community Case Managers and Law Enforcement Co-Responders that fall under the ARPA funding have been considered valued assets, but the full evaluation of their effectiveness is still incomplete.
The Law Enforcement Co-Responders were hired to respond to crisis situations alongside law enforcement. For less severe instances, law enforcement officers have at times been allowed to leave the scene of an incident to attend to other duties, Lopez said.
The Community Case Managers work with clients to helping with food and medical assistance, housing needs, heating needs, and coordination of all services.
Lopez described the case managers as “gap fillers,” because they “help folks in areas we normally can’t … because [most county staff] can’t work with out-of-county people.”
The Adult Protective Services was recently returned to the Behavioral Health division, having been previously under the ADRC umbrella.
Adult Services Staff are charged with investigating allegations of abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation of vulnerable and elder adults.
Working together with the Access Team and Emergency Services, Adult Protective Services also works with law enforcement, public health, ADRC, and community providers.
Lopez also described the Clinic-Related Staffing led by Natalie Radich, the behavioral health supervisor.
Under Radich are 5 FTE staff in Mental Health, 8 FTE staff in Substance Use Disorder, 1 ARPA position, and 1 FTE with Jail Services.
The division also provides for psychological and psychiatric services, as well as outpatient mental health assessment and therapy – including individual therapy, group therapy, and family interventions.
Lopez noted that both psychiatric and psychological services are not mandated, but are provided for good reason, saying, “those services super-support all the other efforts that we have within the county.”
Over the past three years, the importance of telehealth services has not been lost on the county staff.
“One of the positives to come out of COVID … was the need to challenge the way we think about receiving services,” Lopez said.
Prior to the pandemic, services were all done in-person, including those for counseling and therapy, Lopez said.
“All mental health and substance use services and interventions are available for individuals in-person or by telehealth,” she said.
For those unable to do telehealth, the county provides the technology out of the Services Center to connect them to telehealth opportunities.
