Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Students honored for academic success during the 2020 spring semester
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (July 17, 2020) - The following students have been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Baldwin, WI
Michael Albrecht, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Eva Doornink, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Hammond, WI
Courtney Carlson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Megan Edelman, Senior, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
