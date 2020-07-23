Eau Claire, WI – Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) announces that the following students have been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of six credits with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
From Baldwin: Michael H. Cadalbert, Brandon Dierich, Heather Doornink, Rachel S. Grothe, Max L. Krueger, Jordan J. Lehman, Christian E. Lunde, Samuel M. McGrane, Owen J. Newton, Sydney E. Newton, Brittany A. Pace, and Ricci Tumm.
From Hammond: Kaitlyn P. Brantner, Jane M. Gandy, Melissa Mcdonough, Brooklyn Mishler, Nicole M. Olson, Michael G. Steinmetz, and John Vansomeren.
From Woodville: Alex J. Cronk, Tara L. Hines, Emma Neidermyer, and Jenny A. Vance.
With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.
