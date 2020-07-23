Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (July 17, 2020) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,414 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 27 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire - Barron County.

Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:

Baldwin, WI

 Hannah Addyman, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management, Eau Claire campus

 Madeline Bishop, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire campus

 Natalie Brock, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, geology, Eau Claire campus

 Emma Carlson, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication, Eau Claire campus

 Hannah Evenson, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire campus

 Brock Orton, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, business finance, Eau Claire campus

 Stone Parizek, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire campus

 Anna Perry, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing, Eau Claire campus

 Hanna Zevenbergen, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration, Eau Claire campus

Hammond, WI

 Kyle Larson, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire campus

Woodville, WI

 Megan Jacobson, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing, Eau Claire campus

 Carissa Phelps, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire campus

Congratulations, class of 2020!

