Local students among graduates at UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (July 17, 2020) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,414 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 27 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire - Barron County.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Baldwin, WI
Hannah Addyman, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, management, Eau Claire campus
Madeline Bishop, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire campus
Natalie Brock, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, geology, Eau Claire campus
Emma Carlson, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication, Eau Claire campus
Hannah Evenson, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire campus
Brock Orton, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, business finance, Eau Claire campus
Stone Parizek, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, computer science, Eau Claire campus
Anna Perry, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing, Eau Claire campus
Hanna Zevenbergen, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration, Eau Claire campus
Hammond, WI
Kyle Larson, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, special education, Eau Claire campus
Woodville, WI
Megan Jacobson, Nursing and Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, nursing, Eau Claire campus
Carissa Phelps, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire campus
Hanna Zevenbergen, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration, Eau Claire campus
Congratulations, class of 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.