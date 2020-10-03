UW-Stevens Point Spring Graduates 2020
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (September 22, 2020) –
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,100 graduates for the spring 2020 semester.
The graduate list included the following local students:
Baldwin, WI
Lindsey Bundgaard, Bachelor of Arts, English, Spanish, Summa Cum Laude
