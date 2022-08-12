The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club’s nature photography contest returns to Chili Fest! The submitted photos are displayed Saturday, September 17 on Main Street and Chili Fest attendees could vote for their favorite photo in each category. For the contest to be a success, photos and voters are needed.
The club is accepting entries from amateur photographers now through Sunday, September 11. Photographers may enter one photo in each of the categories: Plant Portraits (pictures of flowers or foliage), Birds, Bugs & Beasts (wildlife, not pets), Landscapes, Rustic Buildings, and Sunrise and Sunset. Humans should not be in any of the photos.
To encourage youth to observe nature, there is a special category for photographers, ages 16 and under. Entries in this category must be of something found in nature. Youth photographers may submit three photos in the youth category or they may enter in the other categories, but not both.
Entries must be received by Sunday, Sept. 11 and should be emailed to bbbgardenclub@gmail.com . Digital files must be in jpeg format. The following information must be submitted with emailed entries: Name and contact information (address and phone number), what category the picture is entered in and a caption for the photo. Full contest rules are available on the Botany Belles and Beaus Facebook page and webpage (https://www.botanybellesbeaus.org/) or at the Baldwin and Woodville Public Libraries.
Remember “judging” is done by the community during Chili Fest on Main Street. The winner from each category receives Chamber Bucks which are good at many local businesses.
The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club along with Chili Fest attendees are looking forward to seeing the beauty and bounty of the earth as seen through the lens of your cameras (phones). If you have additional questions about this contest, email bbbgardenclub@gmail.com or call 715-222-0021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.