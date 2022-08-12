The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club’s nature photography contest returns to Chili Fest!  The submitted photos are displayed Saturday, September 17 on Main Street and Chili Fest attendees could vote for their favorite photo in each category.  For the contest to be a success, photos and voters are needed.

The club is accepting entries from amateur photographers now through Sunday, September 11. Photographers may enter one photo in each of the categories:  Plant Portraits (pictures of flowers or foliage), Birds, Bugs & Beasts (wildlife, not pets), Landscapes, Rustic Buildings, and Sunrise and Sunset.  Humans should not be in any of the photos.  

