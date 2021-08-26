The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club’s annual nature photography contest is back! In person judging takes place during Baldwin’s upcoming Chili Fest on Sept. 25. Chili Fest attendees have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo in each category.
Amateur photographers may submit entries now. Photographers may enter a picture in each of the categories: Plant Portraits (pictures of flowers or foliage), Birds, Bugs & Beasts (wildlife, not pets), Landscapes and Sunrise & Sunset. Humans should not be in any of the photos.
To encourage youth to observe nature, this year’s contest features a special category for photographers ages 16 and under. Entries in this category must be of something found in nature. Youth photographers may also submit photos in the four other categories.
Entries must be received by Sunday, Sept. 19 and should be emailed to bbbgardenclub@gmail.com . Digital files must be in jpeg format. The following information must be submitted with emailed entries: Name and contact information (address and phone number), what category the picture is entered in and a caption for the photo. Full contest rules are available on the Botany Belles & Beaus Facebook page, webpage (https://www.botanybellesbeaus.org/) or at the Baldwin and Woodville Public Libraries.
Remember judging is done by the community during Chili Fest someplace along Main Street. The winner from each category will receive Chamber Bucks which are good at many local businesses.
The Botany Belles and Beaus Garden Club along with Chili Fest attendees are looking forward to seeing the beauty and bounty of the earth as seen through the lens of your cameras (phones). If you have additional questions about this contest, email bbbgardenclub@gmail.com or call 715-222-0021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.