Bye-bye summer: students are back to school

It is students’ least favorite day of the year and parents’ favorite day: The first day of school.
Monday was the day for grades kindergarten through six and grade nine in Baldwin-Woodville. Seventh and eighth graders along with grades 10-12 were scheduled to start Tuesday.
Parents and buses filed the front parking lot with students at Greenfield Monday as staff members helped students where to find their new teacher and where to lineup in a straight line.
Other key dates to remember throughout the B-W School Year:
• Sept. 8 – First day of 4K.
• Sept. 13 – First day of Early Childhood
• Oct. 14/15 – Parent/teacher Conferences (No School Oct. 15)
• Oct. 29 – No School
• Nov. 24-26 – Thanksgiving Vacation
• Dec. 23-Dec. 31 – Christmas Vacation
• Jan. 17 – No School
• Feb. 7 – No School
• Feb. 25 – No School
• March 4 – No School
(Parent/teacher Conferences)
• March 14-March 18 – Spring Break
• April 15, April 18 – Easter Vacation
• May 27 – Graduation at 7 p.m.
• May 30 – No School (Memorial Day)
• June 3 – Last Day of School
