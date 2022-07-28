The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved multiple new hires during its monthly meeting last week. 

Among the new teachers are Kalen Leque for kindergarten, Jennifer Holen for middle school special education, Laura Kool as an eighth-grade science and Paige Pax as a 4K. Brianna Kowalsky was named as a full-time occupational therapist along with Geneveva Loredo Salazar as an EL paraprofessional. Adam Bassak was approved as an all-school play visual director. 

