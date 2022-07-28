The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved multiple new hires during its monthly meeting last week.
Among the new teachers are Kalen Leque for kindergarten, Jennifer Holen for middle school special education, Laura Kool as an eighth-grade science and Paige Pax as a 4K. Brianna Kowalsky was named as a full-time occupational therapist along with Geneveva Loredo Salazar as an EL paraprofessional. Adam Bassak was approved as an all-school play visual director.
The following were also named as volunteer cheerleading advisors: Michelle Sell, Beth Ombati, Sarah Ptacek, Kim McGee, Samantha Wiebold, Jenny Vance, Joni Dockery, Pat Grosskreutz, Kelly Peterson, and Angie Benson.
Resignations were also approved for the following: Tina Fern-Denzer as 7th grade Language Arts and middle school forensics, Ashton Buss as all school play set design, Kelly Jo Peterson as a cheerleading coach, Marra Dietsche as an elementary music teacher and Sarah Cota as a paraprofessional.
Additional approvals include the district implementing Wisconsin Academic Standards for the 2022-23 school year and a shared agreement with St. Croix Central, Prescott and Somerset for a physical therapist.
Superintendent Eric Russell then informed the Board the staff development day will be August 15, the same day as the next scheduled board meeting. He also stated the district is almost fully staffed as they are down to two candidates to replace the retiring Pam Rose as Business Manager. Board member Jay Larson asked about replacing Fern-Denzer’s position. Russell stated Abigail Grant is moving down to the middle school and they will have a candidate for the high school position next month.
“We are hearing Baldwin-Woodville is a destination district,” Russell concluded. “Teachers want to come here and finish their careers here.” He further stated the new athletic complex has been a big hit.
