The Baldwin-Woodville School District’s budget for the 2022-23 year passed with little debate during the budget hearing and annual meeting last month.
Nearly 58 percent of its revenues are coming from general state aid, with current taxes making up 16 percent and other state and federal aid at 12.4 percent. The total school levy for the 2022-23 year is down nearly a million dollars from the 2020-21 audited figure of $7,271,025. The 2021-22 unaudited amount was $6,351,674.00
Nearly half of the school’s expenditures will be going toward salaries with employee benefits at 21 percent. Certified staff salaries and benefits make up 70 percent of that total amount, with support staff at 22 percent and administration totaling eight percent.
The 2023 annual meeting was set for Sept. 18, 2023, at Viking Middle School.
The Board then moved onto its regular monthly meeting where a series of personnel moves were approved including:
Lance Kamm as high school English teacher, Katherine Stellon, Natasha Lee, Cassandra Aguirre, Sarah Cota, Natasha Formo and Molly Wynveen as special education paraprofessionals. Eric Manke was named as a regular route bus driver along with Jacob Meyer as the assistant band director.
Coaching approvals were for Brent Paulson as a volunteer football coach, Genne Fritts as a volunteer assistant tennis coach, Jennifer Schommer as an assistant high school volleyball coach, Jaclyn Yzermans, Libby Whirry and Shaylene Hop as middle school volleyball coaches.
Ben Helmrick resigned as the assistant band director along with Zachary Stevens and Elzbieta Nickowski as special education paraprofessionals.
New pool rates were also approved. In-district adult is now $4, while in-district child is $3. One dollar will be added for non-district residents.
