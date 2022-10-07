The Baldwin-Woodville School District’s budget for the 2022-23 year passed with little debate during the budget hearing and annual meeting last month. 

Nearly 58 percent of its revenues are coming from general state aid, with current taxes making up 16 percent and other state and federal aid at 12.4 percent. The total school levy for the 2022-23 year is down nearly a million dollars from the 2020-21 audited figure of $7,271,025. The 2021-22 unaudited amount was $6,351,674.00 

