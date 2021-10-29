The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved the mill rate for the 2021-22 school year during last week’s monthly meeting.
The 2021-22 rate was set at 7.11, comparted to the 9.13 in 2020-21 and the 9.22 in 2019-20. The reason for the decrease, stated Superintendent Eric Russell was in the recent state budget that was approved, school district received zero new dollars, but taxpayers received relief.
Along with the mill rate, the budget for this year was adopted.
In other news, the Board:
• Approved Meghan Herzog and Natasha Formo as food service workers along with Riley McGee as a community education advisory board members. Loura Chamberlin’s resignation as a food service worker was accepted.
• Heard from the public who gave contrasting opinions on the school’s mask policy which remained unchanged. As of Monday, October 25, there were three new cases at Greenfield, three at Viking and five at the High School. For active cases, the numbers are three, two and five respectively between the three schools. The new case total numbers have decreased for six straight weeks, with 44 on Sept. 20 down to the current 11.
