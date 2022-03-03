BW HS Science Olympiad places fourth in Regional Tournament

The Baldwin-Woodville High School Science Olympiad teams traveled to the Menomonie High School Saturday, Feb. 26 to compete in the Regional Tournament. Twenty-two teams competed representing 13 schools from western Wisconsin. Congratulations to the B-W varsity team for earning the fourth-place trophy!
Wisconsin Science Olympiad is a rigorous team competition that applies the principles of STEM Education within 28 events pertaining to various scientific disciplines, including Earth Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Engineering.
Medals were awarded to the top four finishers in each event; B-W earned medals in 21 events.
Silver
• Chemistry Lab: Braxton Larson
• Forestry: Evan Peterson
• Gravity Vehicle: Brady Mueller and Charlie Willink
• (Exhibition) Write It, Do It: Riley McGee and Madalyn Olsen
• Write It, Do It: Annabelle George and Abby Madl
Bronze
• (Exhibition) Dynamic Planet: Grayson Paster
• (Exhibition) Remote Sensing: Grayson Paster
• Trajectory: Allie Albrightson
4th Place
• Anatomy & Physiology: Allie Albrightson and Bekah Luckwaldt
• Cell Biology: Braxton Larson and Klara Wood
• Codebusters: David Thompson, Charlie Willink and Hayden Wilson
• Detector Building: Lane Emmert and David Thompson
• Environmental Chemistry: Braxton Larson and Maran Luckwaldt
• Experimental Design: Allie Albrightson, Bekah Luckwaldt and Maran Luckwaldt
• Forensics: Dru Beebe and Hayden Wilson
• Green Generation: Abby Madl and Annabelle George
• Horticulture: Maran Luckwaldt and Bekah Luckwaldt
• Ping Pong Parachute: Lane Emmert and Brady Mueller
• Virology: Braxton Larson
• WiFi Lab: David Thompson
• Wright Stuff: Brady Mueller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.