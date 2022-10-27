Baldwin-Woodville Family and Consumer Science members will be going on a European trip to remember.
In June 2024, 28 students will be embarking on a 12-day tour headlined with stops in Rome, Athens, and the Greek Isles. The School Board gave its approval during its monthly meeting last week.
“We will have a heavy focus on events related to culinary arts, architecture, and culture,” said advisor Angela Schmoker. Those events include food tours, a Greek evening, tours of ancient and modern architecture, including the Parthenon, colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, Olympic Stadium, Pompeii, and the ancient site of Ephesus.
Schmoker said the 2020 trip of Northern Italy culture and cuisine was cancelled due to COVID. This trip will be the second as in 2018, 16 students visited Germany and Austria, where the highlights including touring palaces, castles, and medieval towns along with visiting the Dachau concentration camp.
The trip is only open to students who have been previously or will be enrolled this year in a Family and Consumer Science course, so this year’s senior group is eligible. Four parents have signed up so, there will be a total of 32 travelers plus five Baldwin-Woodville chaperones.
Other Items
Approvals were given to Jared Lantz as a junior varsity boys basketball coach, Sam Benoy as a C-team boys basketball coach and Mike Hall as a volunteer boys basketball coach. Carissa Kusilek as a high school assistant track and field coach, Kayla Rimer as a color guard coach and Randy Goss as an assistant boys golf coach.
Natalie Lukes’ resignation as a bus driver and a special education paraprofessional was approved along with Pamela Immerfall as a special education paraprofessional.
The Board was also introduced to Andrew Dyb, the District’s new Business Manager. Dyb comes from the Amery School District.
