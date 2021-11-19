Please join UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo, Ph.D. and State Representative Shannon Zimmerman, Assembly District 30 (River Falls-Hudson areas), Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 5 p.m. in the training room of the St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center, 1091 Sutherland Avenue (Sterling Ponds Corporate Park), River Falls, Wisconsin.
Chancellor Gallo will provide updates on UW-River Falls and Rep. Zimmerman will provide updates from Madison and what to expect in the upcoming legislative session. Both will provide updates on the Science and Technology (SciTech) building approved in the 2021-23 state budget.
Maria Gallo was named the 20th Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this past May and began her tenure July 15, 2021. She is a Fulbright Scholar and a fellow of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America. She comes to UW-River Falls from Delaware Valley University where she served as president starting July 1, 2016.
Representative Zimmerman was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016. Current assignments include the Assembly Committee on Finance, Joint Committee on Finance, and Joint Committee on Information Policy and Technology. He was the Founder and CEO of language translation company that was subsequently acquired in 2017. He is a small-business owner, former youth athletics coach, and serves on the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Foundation Board and Chancellor’s Advisory Council.
Please RSVP your attendance to Nita Dusek at nita@stcroixedc.com by 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
This event is sponsored and promoted by St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and IRS-designated business league organization serving the residents and businesses of St. Croix County, Wisconsin. The EDC operates as the independent economic development arm of St. Croix County. Learn more at www.stcroixedc.com
