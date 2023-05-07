Burnett Dairy Cooperative’s Smoked String Cheese earned first and second place awards in the flavored string cheese category at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest (USCCC) held in Madison, Wisconsin on Feb 21.

Out of 100 points, our first-place winning cheese scored 99.625, and the second-place winning cheese scored 99.475. Several cheesemakers from across the company were excited to participate in the USCCC this year. Burnett Dairy entered other cheeses into the competition and with the scoring system being so tight, they placed lower than third place.

